RESTAURANT BRANDS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Restaurant Brands International, Inc. on Behalf of Restaurant Brands Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

November 02, 2020 | About: NYSE:QSR -0.46%


Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Restaurant Brands International, Inc. (NYSE: QSR) on behalf of Restaurant Brands stockholders.



Click [url="]here[/url] to participate in the action.



Our investigation follows a complaint that was recently filed against Restaurant Brands on October 26, 2020.



According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Restaurant Brands’ Shelf Registration Statement claimed that it had “three thriving, independent brands with significant global growth potential,” but in fact, the Tim Hortons brand suffered a lack of growth. Tim Hortons’ reward program negatively impacted sales. The Company’s product offerings did not drive growth and its strategy left a gap in the sandwiches and wraps category. In general, the Company’s strategies with the Tim Hortons’ brand resulted in weak year-over-year sales and did not increase customer traffic. The ongoing problems at Tim Hortons, the Company was not “maintain[ing] its competitive position.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements and shelf registrations were false and materially misleading throughout the SPO period.



When the market learned the truth about Restaurant Brands, investors suffered damages.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Restaurant Brands shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by [url="]filling+out+this+contact+form[/url]. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit [url="]www.bespc.com[/url]. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102006066/en/


