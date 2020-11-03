EML's FINLAB Invests In Interchecks & Ignites International Expansion Aspirations

is delighted to confirm its strategic partnership and investment in payout start-up Interchecks Technologies, Inc. via its new FINLAB FinTech incubator. This partnership allows Interchecks to put global expansion into Europe and Australia on the table while expanding EML’s payout options in the United States.

EML provides a trusted partner for the provisioning of prepaid card payments with General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) solutions covering plastic, virtual and tokenised payments into the Interchecks platform.







EML provides a new sales force that can more widely distribute, consult and implement with Interchecks for businesses seeking a seamless and engaging payout experience.







Through EML's investment, Interchecks can expand into large new markets like Europe, the UK and Australia.







Customers and prospects of both companies can provide a suite of robust payout options while taking advantage of other significant value add features such as 1099 Compliance, Split Payments and Recipient Fee Modelling. Additionally, a white-label portal for customers and their payees is available to allow for quick payments, file uploads, real-time analytics, dynamic billing, tools for servicing and on-demand reporting. For clients who want to avail of direct integration into their existing portals or apps, a comprehensive suite of elegant RESTful APIs will allow them to custom create their own empowering user experience.explainedstatedFounded in 2016, Interchecks Technologies, Inc. is a privately held payout startup with offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Brooklyn, New York. Interchecks' goal is to simplify and enhance payouts and 1099 compliance for organisations around the world. Its suite of on-demand payout options includes instant deposit, direct deposit, digital check, paper check, and more. Trusted by banks, FinTechs, enterprise and marketplace platforms, the service is available through a turnkey Payer Portal or a simple API integration that can be white-labelled and bundled into a payer's own user experience. For further information on Interchecks, please visit [url="]www.interchecks.com[/url] or [email protected] At EML we develop tailored payment solutions for brands and their customers to make lives simpler. Through next-generation technology, our portfolio of payment solutions offers innovative options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards. We're proud to power many of the world’s top brands and process over $18 billion in GDV each year across 28 countries in Australia, EMEA and North America. Our payment solutions in 25 currencies are safe and secure, easy and flexible, providing customers with their money in real-time. We know payments are complex, that’s why we've made the process simple, smart and straightforward, for everyone.We encourage you to learn more about EML Payments Limited, by visiting: [url="]EMLpayments.com[/url]

