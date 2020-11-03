  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GrafTech Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend

November 03, 2020

The Board of Directors of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2020, to be paid on December 31, 2020.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (“EAF”) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

