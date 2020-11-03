CHF Solutions, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. ( CHFS) announces today that its third quarter 2020 financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET that morning, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the CHF Solutions website at http://ir.chf-solutions.com or access the webcast directly at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 303-9826 (U.S.) or (224) 357-2194 (international) and using conference ID: 6097367. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investor page at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. ( CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow™ system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.