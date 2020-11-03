  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tilly's, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Operating Results on December 3, 2020

November 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:TLYS +0%


Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) today announced that the company will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended October 31, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Edmond Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that afternoon (December 3, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results.



Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international) at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at [url="]www.tillys.com[/url]. Please visit the website and select the “Investor Relations” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.



A telephone replay of the call will be available until December 17, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13712907. Please note, participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay.



About Tillys



Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging and proprietary brands rooted in an active and outdoor lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and, as of October 31, 2020, operated 238 total stores across 33 states, and its website, [url="]www.tillys.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005163/en/


