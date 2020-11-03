Pulmonx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation ( LUNG) (“Pulmonx”) today announced the company will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Pulmonx management is scheduled to present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.

Pulmonx management will also be participating in investor meetings at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx® Corporation ( LUNG) is a commercial-stage medical technology company that provides minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of COPD. The Pulmonx solution, which is comprised of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and the StratX Lung Analysis Platform, is designed to treat severe emphysema/COPD patients who, despite medical management, are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device”. The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 80,000 valves used to treat more than 20,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves please visit www.MyLungsMyLife.com. For more information on the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Pulmonx, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.

