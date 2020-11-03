Digital Leaders from Almirall and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to Keynote Veeva Summit Online, Europe











Alexion Pharmaceuticals discussing its global data transformation to empower field reps with the information they need to drive a better customer experience.







Boehringer Ingelheim highlighting the critical role of content to the commercial operating model and effective digital engagement with doctors.







Lundbeck Italy showcasing their rapid shift to digital and the positive impact of a hybrid engagement model on commercial execution.







Shionogi sharing how the right data foundation enabled their rapid expansion into new therapeutic areas and global markets.







[url="]Veeva+Systems[/url] (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Dr. Francesca Domenech Wuttke, chief digital officer at Almirall, and Alessandro de Luca, CIO of healthcare at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany are featured keynote speakers at the [url="]2020+Veeva+Commercial+%26amp%3B+Medical+Summit+Online%2C+Europe[/url]. In a fireside chat, Dr. Wuttke and Mr. de Luca will share insights on companywide digital transformation initiatives to bring new medicines to market faster and help more patients.The annual event features more than 80 live and on-demand sessions with commercial leaders discussing the acceleration to new digital engagement models in life sciences. Speakers will share how they’re streamlining commercial processes from pre-launch to execution and quickly deploying digital strategies to connect with healthcare professionals. Featured sessions include:2020 Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Online, Europe platinum sponsors are Accenture, Adobe, Aktana, and Salesforce. Gold sponsors are Amazon Web Services, Base Life Sciences, Deloitte, ec4u, LPW Training, Microsoft, Qlik, RMH Media, Trustrack, and USACD. Bronze sponsors are Across Health, Anthill, Aqurance, Bright Affect, Connectmedica, Eagle Productivity, GlobalVision, HCL Technologies, Maquetting, Pharma Advisors, Pulse Digital, Purple Agency, PWC, Riva, SunTseu, SYCOR, Viseven, and ZS Associates.More than 3,000 professionals from over 250 life sciences companies will come together at the Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Online, Europe, Nov. 17-18, 2020. The online event is only open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and view the agenda at [url="]veeva.com%2FSummit[/url].Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: [url="]linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fveeva-systems+%0A[/url]Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: [url="]twitter.com%2Fveeva_eu+%0A[/url]Like Veeva on Facebook: [url="]facebook.com%2Fveevasystems[/url]Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit [url="]veeva.com%2Feu[/url].This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2020. This is available on the company’s website at [url="]veeva.com[/url] under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at [url="]sec.gov[/url]. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.® 2020 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc.Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks.

