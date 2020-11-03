JOYY to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. ( YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media platform, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Monday, November 16, 2020.



The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 16, 2020 (10:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, November 17, 2020). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: #8576720

Due to the global outbreak of the COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique registrant ID by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8576720

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yy.com/.

The replay will be accessible through November 24, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: #8576720

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY Inc. is a global video-based social media platform. The Company’s highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. JOYY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. JOYY owns YY Live, a leading live streaming social media platform in China. In addition, JOYY completed the acquisition of Bigo in March 2019. Bigo is a fast-growing global tech company. Headquartered in Singapore, Bigo owns Bigo Live, a leading global live streaming platform outside China; Likee, a leading global short-form video social platform; and video communication service and others. JOYY has created an online community for global video and live streaming users. JOYY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact:

JOYY Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (20) 8212-0000

Email: [email protected]