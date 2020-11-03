  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Business Wire
Cubic Executive Named to Top 50 Chief Diversity Officers List

November 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:CUB +0%


[url="]Cubic+Corporation[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:CUB) today announced Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer Grace Lee was named among the 2020 Top 50 Chief Diversity Officers by the [url="]National+Diversity+Council[/url]. Since joining Cubic in 2018, Lee has fostered a diverse and inclusive work environment by creating and implementing a global diversity and inclusion (D&I) strategy. Her D&I strategy helps drive innovation within the organization and continues to position Cubic as a technology-driven, marketing-leading company. Lee’s framework currently serves as the guiding principles for recruiting diverse talent, expanding unconscious bias education, engaging an inclusive workforce, strengthening community outreach and supporting supplier diversity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005201/en/



The National Diversity Council seeks leaders whose exemplary work provides a model for utilizing best practices, leading organizational change and making outstanding contributions to D&I. The Top 50 Chief Diversity Officers award recognizes the efforts of officers who have the leadership and counsel to maintain and further D&I initiatives.



“Grace is a dynamic human resources practitioner and a forward-thinking diversity leader that has strengthened the diverse communities within our organization,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Cubic Corporation. “She has also created an inclusive culture that embodies our core values while serving as a champion for our employees.”



In addition to overseeing the development and advancement of Cubic’s diversity and inclusion strategy, Lee is responsible for the strategic leadership of global human resources, including talent acquisition; organizational learning and development; talent management; total rewards; and HR systems.



“The National Diversity Council is an esteemed organization that fosters diversity through valuable partnerships, advocacy and education,” said Grace Lee, chief human resources and diversity officer, Cubic Corporation. “I am honored to be recognized by the organization as one of the top 50 chief diversity officers of 2020.”



The National Diversity Council will host the 2020 National Diversity and Leadership Conference virtually, November 4-5 where the top 50 chief diversity officers will be celebrated.



About Cubic Corporation



Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit [url="]www.cubic.com[/url] or on Twitter [url="]%40CubicCorp[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005201/en/


