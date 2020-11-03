Alarm.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one investor meetings at the Roth Technology Virtual Event.
Event Details:
Roth Technology Virtual Event
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Hosting Investor Meetings
About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.
Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit [url="]www.alarm.com[/url].
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with NAS:ALRM. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:ALRM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:ALRM
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:ALRM
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005155/en/