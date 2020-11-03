  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Publication of Prospectus Supplement

November 03, 2020 | About: RDS.A +0% RDS.B +0%

Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc

30 October 2020

Publication of Prospectus Supplement

The following documents (the “Documents”) are available for viewing:

Prospectus Supplement dated 30 October 2020

Shell International Finance B.V. unaudited interim financial report as at and for the six month period ended 30 June 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc unaudited consolidated interim financial report as at and for the nine month period ended 30 September 2020

The Documents must be read in conjunction with the Information Memorandum dated 13 August 2020 relating to the Programme. The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc is only available on the basis of the Information Memorandum and the Documents.

To view the Documents, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

Shell International Finance B.V. unaudited interim financial report as at and for the six month period ended 30 June 2020

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/financial-reports-and-articles-of-association-shell-international-finance-bv/_jcr_content/par/textimage.stream/1598370288428/1e920a65913f3c53938a54396bc8d38489b06452/sifbv-interim-2020-fs-unaudited.pdf

Royal Dutch Shell plc unaudited consolidated interim financial report as at and for the nine month period ended 30 September 2020

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/quarterly-results/2020/q3-2020/_jcr_content/par/toptasks_1119141760_.stream/1603953121017/aaa008589f00dbe44bd5b78291d4cddec410efd9/q3-2020-qra-document.pdf

Prospectus Supplement dated 30 October 2020

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/textimage_1311309041.stream/1604337400873/1d7565b5085aee3991652a73d3c06ca617d79032/information-memorandum-dated-30-october-2020.pdf

Other content available on Shell’s website and the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on Shell’s website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

The Documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Information Memorandum is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.


