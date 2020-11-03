  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Altimmune to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10

November 03, 2020 | About: ALT +0%

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Altimmune management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details

Date:Tuesday, November 10th
Time:8:30 am Eastern Time
Domestic:877-300-8521
International:412-317-6026
Conference ID:10149733
Webcast:http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142319

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor Contacts:
Will Brown Ashley R. Robinson
Chief Financial Officer LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: 240-654-1450 617-430-7577
[email protected] [email protected]
Media Contacts:
Warren Rizzi
Sard Verbinnen & Co.
Phone: 212-687-8080
[email protected]
