Precision BioSciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

November 03, 2020 | About: DTIL +0%

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. ( DTIL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform, today announced that it will publish financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and provide a business update on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.
Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (NASDAQ:DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

Investor Contact:
Alex Kelly
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
[email protected]

