Nu-Med Plus Announces Filing of U.S. Provisional Patent Application for Nitric Oxide in Aqueous Solution for Wound Care Treatment

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Med Plus, Inc . ( NUMD), a medical device company which investigates and develops applications and devices for nitric oxide in the medical field, today announced that the Company has filed a U.S. provisional patent application entitled, “Kinetically Controlled Method of In Situ Generation of Nitric Oxide in an Aqueous Solution.” The patent broadly covers the kinetically controlled generation of nitric oxide in an aqueous solution to provide a time dose curve that can be effectively used for treatment of various dermal wounds.



Jeff Robins, Chief Executive Officer of Nu-Med Plus, stated, “This provisional patent application is a major step in the protection of our intellectual property. We are very excited on this novel and positive use of nitric oxide. Our team is always actively looking to develop new and novel approaches to the delivery of nitric oxide for the potential treatment of injury, disease and illness.”

About Nu-Med Plus, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Nu-Med Plus, Inc. (or “the Company”) is a medical device company principally engaged in the design, innovation, development, enhancement and commercialization of beginning, early, and selective later stage quality medical devices. The Company’s immediate focus is on the development of Nitric Oxide delivery devices, including a hospital unit, a clinical unit to be used in doctors’ offices and extended care facilities, a portable unit and a patent pending single use disposable unit. Nu-Med Plus’ next-generation inhaled nitric oxide unit is currently available for use in research. The Utah-based medical device company is currently in the process of filing for FDA approval for their NMP-200 hospital nitric oxide delivery unit. For more information please visit www.nu-medplus.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news.

