  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Global Automaker Modernizes Customer Engagement with eGain

November 03, 2020 | About: EGAN +0%

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain ( EGAN), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that a global automaker has selected eGain for unified customer messaging and engagement automation.

The automaker wanted to make it effortless for customers and dealers to get service through all digital channels, starting with SMS. eGain’s rich customer service functionality, powered by AI and Knowledge, and a hub approach to unified messaging, proved compelling. In addition, the client valued eGain’s omnichannel customer engagement platform, which offered connectors to Cisco WebEx CCE™ and Microsoft Dynamics™ 365. Using the eGain Messaging Hub™, contact center agents will handle wide-ranging queries on car models, car operation and maintenance, warranty, financing programs, inventory, and promotions across multiple markets.

The carmaker also plans to modernize its IVR experience using eGain. Customers calling from a smartphone can be served instantly via SMS-based chatbot assistance and also offered escalation to live chat.

“The auto industry is racing to design easier experiences,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are proud to help this storied company offer digital-first customer experiences at speed and scale.”

More information
eGain Messaging Hub: https://www.egain.com/messaging-hub/
eGain suite: https://www.egain.com/products/
eGain for Cisco: https://www.egain.com/egain-for-cisco/
eGain for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM: https://www.egain.com/egain-for-microsoft-dynamics-crm/
eGain on Microsoft AppSource: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/dynamics-365/egain-corporation.egain-dynamics?tab=Overview
eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/

About eGain
eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge and analytics, our top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost and improve compliance. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 408 636 4514
ti?nf=ODA3ODI4NCMzODA2NDY1IzIwMjkzNjk=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)