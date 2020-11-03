Sabre strengthens partnership with Qantas to offer travel industry more rich content

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced an enhancement to its agreement with Qantas that will offer agents access to richer information about the airline's fares, products and services.

Sabre's graphical Sabre Red 360 interface will now showcase Qantas products with rich, relevant and engaging content through the airline's connection with ATPCO.

Sabre will integrate Qantas' UPAs (Universal Product Attributes), or targeted visual content, that bring unique airline fares, products and services to life. This content has recently expanded into Reassurance UPAs which highlight messaging and graphics about the additional health measures airlines like Qantas are taking to ensure a safe travel environment.

Sabre Red 360 will also showcase Qantas Amenities, such as seat pitch and power outlets, and UTAs (Universal Ticket Attributes) which are consumer-friendly benefits such as baggage allowance and seat selection.

The connection to Qantas' ATPCO Routehappy Rich Content expands on Sabre's existing partnership with Qantas through its Branded Fares solution to deliver greater value to the industry.

Sabre Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions, Airline Sales, Rakesh Narayanan welcomed the expansion of its longstanding partnership with Qantas.

"We're delighted Qantas has enabled Routehappy Rich Content program through Sabre Red 360," said Narayanan. "This will provide our agency partners with an even richer shopping experience when booking and servicing Qantas customers. Qantas is one of the world's most innovative airlines and this latest initiative demonstrates their commitment to the agency distribution channel and the use of Sabre technology to support booking growth and industry recovery."

Qantas Executive Manager, Global Sales and Distribution, Igor Kwiatkowski, said the airline was pleased to showcase Qantas' Routehappy Rich Content to agents through Sabre Red 360.

"For more than ten years, Sabre has provided Qantas with a marketplace to promote our products to the industry in new and different ways," said Kwiatkowski. "The addition of Qantas' Routehappy Rich Content builds on our relationship with Sabre and will enable us to provide agents with even more information about our fares and services. This includes more descriptive and engaging content around features such as lounge access, baggage allowances and more recently, our Fly Well program to help inform customers about the health and safety measures we've put in place to ensure a safe travel environment."

ATPCO commented that it was fantastic to have Qantas enable its Routehappy Rich Content via Sabre.

"At a time when situations can change rapidly as we navigate our way through this pandemic and airlines need to make the most of every seat, ATPCO's Routehappy Rich Content can provide a win-win-win scenario for travel consultants to better navigate important content, for airlines to differentiate their offer, and for travellers who are ultimately able to get the personalized travel experiences they want and expect," said Dari Brooks Ahye, Senior Merchandising Strategist at ATPCO.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Qantas

Founded in regional Queensland in 1920 – as Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services – Qantas has played a central role in the development of the Australian and international aviation industry. Today the Qantas Group is a diverse global aviation business, comprising Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, the Jetstar low-cost carrier group and Qantas Loyalty. Qantas has built a reputation for excellence in safety, operational reliability, engineering and maintenance, and customer service. Qantas is ranked the world's safest airline by AirlineRatings.com, and holds many major awards for service, food and wine, technology and innovation.

About ATPCO

ATPCO is the world's leading provider of pricing and retailing content, tools, and services to airlines, global distribution systems, travel agencies, and technology companies. ATPCO works with 440+ airlines and 200+ sales channels globally, with a focus on driving innovation, reducing complexity, and delivering network economics to the entire distribution ecosystem, ATPCO continues to develop new standards and technology solutions that are underpinned by its reliable airline pricing data that lies at the foundation of flight shopping. Owned by airlines, ATPCO content and standards ensure industry-wide consistency, including for NDC, NGSTM and dynamic pricing. Building off its 2018 acquisition of Routehappy, its retailing solutions are also setting the standard by which airlines differentiate their products using compelling rich content, and which channel partners are using to create informative, next-gen shopping displays. For additional information, visit atpco.net.

