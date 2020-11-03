  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Curtis Mathes Delivers One Million Watts of its Award-winning Harvester® Horticultural Lighting

November 03, 2020 | About: OTCPK:TLED +0%

PR Newswire

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 3, 2020

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) has now delivered over one million Watts of its award-winning Harvester® horticultural lighting. The Company's subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL) has closed additional sales of 2.9 million Watts of Harvester® lights and is in the process of delivering to its customers. CMGL continues to focus sales efforts in rapidly evolving and emerging markets like Oklahoma and Arkansas, respectively. Additionally, the CMGL e-commerce portal and new leasing program have made rapid procurement of the industry-leading Harvester® more accessible to all operators that reside in favorable state and international jurisdictions with respect to cannabis and hemp legalization.

"The industry has responded favorably to our new Harvester® LED grow light," remarked Paul Williams, Curtis Mathes Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer, "With the availability of our CMGL e-commerce portal and the new leasing program, our best-in-class Harvester® system is now more accessible to new and expanding cultivation facilities."

"We've seen a significant increase in the demand for the Harvester® and so additional units in inventory at our domestic distribution center will allow us to get product out to customers in an expeditious fashion," said Robert Manes, President & Chief Operating Officer of Curtis Mathes.

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED's business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

(PRNewsfoto/Curtis Mathes Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curtis-mathes-delivers-one-million-watts-of-its-award-winning-harvester-horticultural-lighting-301165383.html

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation


