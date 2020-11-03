Axcelis To Participate In The Benchmark Technology Conference

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the Benchmark Technology Conference. The virtual conference will be held on Thursday, November 12th.

Doug Lawson, executive vice president of corporate marketing and strategy, will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors during the conference. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Benchmark or visit the event website at https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/news-events/upcoming-events/technology-1x1-investor-conference-virtual.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

