TransAlta Declares Dividends

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per common share payable on January 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

The Board of Directors also declared the following quarterly dividend on its Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares for the period starting from and including September 30, 2020 up to but excluding December 31, 2020:

Preferred Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend Rate Dividend Per Share Record Date Payment Date Series A TA.PR.D 2.709% $0.16931 December 1, 2020 December 31, 2020 Series B* TA.PR.E 2.179% $0.13693 December 1, 2020 December 31, 2020 Series C TA.PR.F 4.027% $0.25169 December 1, 2020 December 31, 2020 Series E TA.PR.H 5.194% $0.32463 December 1, 2020 December 31, 2020 Series G TA.PR.J 4.988% $0.31175 December 1, 2020 December 31, 2020

*Please note the quarterly floating rate on the Series B Preferred Shares will be reset every quarter.

All currency is expressed in Canadian dollars except where noted. When the dividend payment date falls on a weekend or holiday, the payment is made the following business day.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. TransAlta is proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

For more information about TransAlta, visit its web site at transalta.com.

