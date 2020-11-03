3 Long-Term Payers Announce Dividends

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS), Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) and Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) announced quarterly dividends on Monday, Nov. 2.

These stocks are appealing to dividend investors because they represent loyal dividend paying companies that have achieved dividend growth rates of more than 7% per year on average over the past ten years.

United Parcel Service Inc

The Atlanta, Georgia-based provider of freight and logistics services announced that on Dec. 3, it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $1.01 per common share to its shareholders of record as of Nov. 13.

The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Nov. 12. The payment will be in line with the prior distribution.

Based on Monday's closing price of $159.55 per share, the quarterly dividend produces a forward dividend yield of 2.53%.

United Parcel Service Inc has been distributing dividends for about 20 years, increasing them by a CAGR of nearly 8% over the last 10 years.

The payment of the quarterly dividend is sustained thanks to approximately $9.24 billion in cash on hand and $12.23 billion in trailing 12-month operating cash flow as of Sept. 30, 2020.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the financial strength of the company and of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has increased by nearly 30% over the past year for a 52-week range of $82 to $178.01.

The market capitalization is $137.85 billion and the price-earnings ratio stands at 121.33 versus the industry median of 16.37.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for the stock and have set an average target price of $175.04 per share.

Halliburton Co

The Houston-based oil and gas equipment and services supplier announced that on Dec. 23, it will pay a 4.5 cents per common share quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of Dec. 3.

The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Dec. 2. The distribution will be in line with the previous one.

Based on Monday's closing price of $12.80 per share, the quarterly dividend generates a forward yield of 1.41%.

Halliburton Co has paid dividends for almost 35 years and increased them by a CAGR of 7.2% over the last 10 years.

The company sustains the quarterly dividend using $2.12 billion available in cash on hand and equivalents plus $2.41 billion from operating cash flows over the prior 12 months.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has fallen by 39.3% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $4.25 to $25.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion. The trailing 12-month net loss was $4.97 per share.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for the stock and have established an average target price of $16.15 per share.

Watts Water Technologies Inc

The North Andover, Massachusetts-based seller of residential and commercial flow control products, heating and air conditioning products to distributors and dealers, as well as original equipment manufacturers, do-it-yourself and retail chains worldwide.

The company announced that on Dec. 15, it will distribute a quarterly cash dividend of 23 cents per common share to the shareholders of record as of Dec. 1.

The ex-dividend date is scheduled for Nov. 30. The distribution will be in line with the previous payment.

Based on Monday's closing price of $113.62 per share, the quarterly cash dividend generates a forward dividend yield of 0.81%.

Watts Water Technologies Inc has distributed dividends for approximately 34 years and increased them by a CAGR of 7.4% over the past 10 years.

The company funds the payment of the dividend with cash on hand of nearly $150 million and with a total operating cash flow of about $222 million over the trailing 12-months.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has risen by 19.5% over the past year for a 52-week range of $69.02 to $115.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 33.42 versus the industry median of 23.16.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a hold rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $99.25 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

