Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Allstate Corp, Ross Stores Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Roper Technologies Inc, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Moody's Corporation, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Allstate Corp, Ross Stores Inc, Aflac Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. owns 196 stocks with a total value of $518 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TIP, MCO, DG, MKTX, BRO, PKI, TSM, CRL, ETN, FB, ICLR, MAR, PCAR, BND, ZBH,

TIP, MCO, DG, MKTX, BRO, PKI, TSM, CRL, ETN, FB, ICLR, MAR, PCAR, BND, ZBH, Added Positions: AGG, ROP, FDS, POOL, QQQ, DHI, ICE, ADP, TMO, IJR, INTU, CHE, SPGI, HD, AWK, BIL, AMT, CMCSA, VTI, WST, SPY, MKC, SCHM, JKHY, CTAS, AMZN, ACN, AVY,

AGG, ROP, FDS, POOL, QQQ, DHI, ICE, ADP, TMO, IJR, INTU, CHE, SPGI, HD, AWK, BIL, AMT, CMCSA, VTI, WST, SPY, MKC, SCHM, JKHY, CTAS, AMZN, ACN, AVY, Reduced Positions: FLRN, ALL, ROST, AFL, DIS, TJX, PSX, NKE, XOM, USB, T, JPM, BDX, AAPL, FLOT, NSC, MMM, VLO, OTIS, STZ, GL, NTRS, TRV, PG, CARR, MA, CVS, REGN, BAX, NVS, SWKS, BKNG, GIS, UL, CVX, BA, INDB, HON, MDY, SDY, TFC, BMY, ROL, EMR, CTSH, PFE, DOV, CAT, CE, EFA, HEI, DE, DEO, SCHX, LIN, DOW, GE, WTRG,

FLRN, ALL, ROST, AFL, DIS, TJX, PSX, NKE, XOM, USB, T, JPM, BDX, AAPL, FLOT, NSC, MMM, VLO, OTIS, STZ, GL, NTRS, TRV, PG, CARR, MA, CVS, REGN, BAX, NVS, SWKS, BKNG, GIS, UL, CVX, BA, INDB, HON, MDY, SDY, TFC, BMY, ROL, EMR, CTSH, PFE, DOV, CAT, CE, EFA, HEI, DE, DEO, SCHX, LIN, DOW, GE, WTRG, Sold Out: IVV, RDS.A,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 196,413 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,365 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 245,064 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 44,460 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 117,385 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.64%

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,337 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $271.15 and $304.49, with an estimated average price of $285.28. The stock is now traded at around $265.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,995 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $209.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,833 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9. The stock is now traded at around $538.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 655 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $85.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,760 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 36.64%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 117,385 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 238.06%. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $380.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,530 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 62.93%. The purchase prices were between $322.6 and $360.92, with an estimated average price of $345.3. The stock is now traded at around $311.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,340 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Pool Corp by 146.39%. The purchase prices were between $269.26 and $336.67, with an estimated average price of $308.45. The stock is now traded at around $357.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,090 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 129.85%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,435 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 42.58%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $316.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,997 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 30.16%. The sale prices were between $30.39 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 238,505 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Allstate Corp by 66.77%. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $90.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 3,603 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 50.32%. The sale prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $88.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 7,275 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Aflac Inc by 32.39%. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $35.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 28,339 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 35.47%. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 16,738 shares as of .

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 38.68%. The sale prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $215.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 1,585 shares as of .