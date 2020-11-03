Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd Buys Magna International Inc, Baxter International Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Sells Royal Bank of Canada, Shopify Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Magna International Inc, Baxter International Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, TJX Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, sells Royal Bank of Canada, Shopify Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nielsen Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd owns 205 stocks with a total value of $17 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 11,209,526 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 22,552,465 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 26,178,075 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 27,108,332 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64% Open Text Corp (OTEX) - 17,291,553 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.13 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $34.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 675,326 shares as of .

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Alithya Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.49 and $2.23, with an estimated average price of $1.82. The stock is now traded at around $2.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 468,735 shares as of .

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $12.16, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,310 shares as of .

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $159.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of .

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 134.87%. The purchase prices were between $43.48 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $48.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 8,475,695 shares as of .

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 12431.45%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $78.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 523,564 shares as of .

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 55.31%. The purchase prices were between $42.25 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,349,994 shares as of .

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,788,376 shares as of .

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $134.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 618,038 shares as of .

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd added to a holding in LCI Industries Inc by 48.09%. The purchase prices were between $103.98 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $113.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 347,190 shares as of .

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $2.99, with an estimated average price of $2.51.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $49.19 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.74 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.04.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $89.88 and $109.24, with an estimated average price of $101.78.