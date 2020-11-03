  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials


Jdc-jsc L.p. Buys Walmart Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: AAPL +1.97% ASML +2.63% T +1.13% SIVB +1.92% WFC +2.2% WMT +2.41% TDOC +1.21% COST +2.16% MRNA +0.19% NVDA +3.02% AMD +2.46% A +2.54%

Investment company Jdc-jsc L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Apple Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Moderna Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jdc-jsc L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Jdc-jsc L.p. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JDC-JSC L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jdc-jsc+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JDC-JSC L.P.
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,750 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06%
New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Jdc-jsc L.p. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Jdc-jsc L.p. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $190.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of .

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Jdc-jsc L.p. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $364.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Jdc-jsc L.p. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45. The stock is now traded at around $67.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Jdc-jsc L.p. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $503.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Jdc-jsc L.p. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Jdc-jsc L.p. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 84.38%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $108.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of .

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Jdc-jsc L.p. added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $365.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Jdc-jsc L.p. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 54.17%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of .

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Jdc-jsc L.p. added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $201.65 and $259.73, with an estimated average price of $235.22. The stock is now traded at around $306.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of .

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Jdc-jsc L.p. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Jdc-jsc L.p. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Jdc-jsc L.p. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Jdc-jsc L.p. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Jdc-jsc L.p. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Jdc-jsc L.p. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.



