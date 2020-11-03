Jdc-jsc L.p. Buys Walmart Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc

Investment company Jdc-jsc L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Apple Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Moderna Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jdc-jsc L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Jdc-jsc L.p. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WMT, TDOC, COST, MRNA, NVDA, AMD, RPRX, MU, WORK, SAN,

WMT, TDOC, COST, MRNA, NVDA, AMD, RPRX, MU, WORK, SAN, Added Positions: AAPL, ASML, T, GOOGL, BRK.B, REGN, SIVB, MSFT, WFC,

AAPL, ASML, T, GOOGL, BRK.B, REGN, SIVB, MSFT, WFC, Reduced Positions: BABA, ZM, IBM, JPM, C, GS,

BABA, ZM, IBM, JPM, C, GS, Sold Out: AMZN, FB, HON, KO, CSCO,

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,750 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06% Allergan PLC (AGN) - 750 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.86%

Jdc-jsc L.p. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

Jdc-jsc L.p. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $190.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of .

Jdc-jsc L.p. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $364.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of .

Jdc-jsc L.p. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45. The stock is now traded at around $67.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of .

Jdc-jsc L.p. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $503.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

Jdc-jsc L.p. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of .

Jdc-jsc L.p. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 84.38%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $108.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of .

Jdc-jsc L.p. added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $365.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .

Jdc-jsc L.p. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 54.17%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of .

Jdc-jsc L.p. added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $201.65 and $259.73, with an estimated average price of $235.22. The stock is now traded at around $306.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of .

Jdc-jsc L.p. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of .

Jdc-jsc L.p. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Jdc-jsc L.p. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.

Jdc-jsc L.p. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Jdc-jsc L.p. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09.

Jdc-jsc L.p. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.