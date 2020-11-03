Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. Buys Facebook Inc, Western Digital Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Mastercard Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Adobe Inc

Tel Aviv, L3, based Investment company Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Western Digital Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Prologis Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Adobe Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WDC, ABT, PLD, SE, MDLZ, INMD, AUDC, RADA, V,

WDC, ABT, PLD, SE, MDLZ, INMD, AUDC, RADA, V, Added Positions: FB, GOOGL, HON, ABBV, AMZN, PRGO, OTIS, PANW, MRVL, MSFT, SNE, MGIC,

FB, GOOGL, HON, ABBV, AMZN, PRGO, OTIS, PANW, MRVL, MSFT, SNE, MGIC, Reduced Positions: SEDG, TEVA, MU, NVDA, WMT, NKE, PYPL, WIX, PAGS, FCX, FVRR, MOS, APO, JPM, TMO, HD,

SEDG, TEVA, MU, NVDA, WMT, NKE, PYPL, WIX, PAGS, FCX, FVRR, MOS, APO, JPM, TMO, HD, Sold Out: MA, CSCO, ADBE, NOC, MRK, CHKP,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 66,475 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,753,428 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 963,585 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 356,507 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.71% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 958,430 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62%

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 3,188,496 shares as of .

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $107.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 978,001 shares as of .

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $101.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 903,300 shares as of .

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $159.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 512,800 shares as of .

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,201,000 shares as of .

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $37.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 696,904 shares as of .

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 186.56%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $261.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 717,124 shares as of .

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 97.86%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1624.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 121,698 shares as of .

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 78.71%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $173.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 667,820 shares as of .

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 89.92%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $88.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,149,000 shares as of .

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3004.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 66,475 shares as of .

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 253.73%. The purchase prices were between $44.99 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,185,000 shares as of .

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $107.92 and $130.58, with an estimated average price of $121.76.