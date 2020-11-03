  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Energy Transfer LP, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells Pilgrims Pride Corp, ONEOK Inc, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF

November 03, 2020 | About: ET +2.86% SPAB -0.03% BRK.B +2.41% PFE +0.5% RTX +2.51% MDT +1.47% SPLG +2.14% GPN +2.34% AMD +2.46% AON +1.17% PKI +1.47% IRT -0.24%

Investment company Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Energy Transfer LP, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Global Payments Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Pilgrims Pride Corp, ONEOK Inc, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. owns 272 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+wealth+planning+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.
  1. Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) - 360,316 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49%
  2. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 2,507,098 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.51%
  3. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 318,138 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.67%
  4. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 185,642 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.32%
  5. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 294,975 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 107,047 shares as of .

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $160.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,972 shares as of .

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of .

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $180.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,145 shares as of .

New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $132.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,935 shares as of .

New Purchase: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.6 and $238.11, with an estimated average price of $176.49. The stock is now traded at around $212.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of .

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,507,098 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 40.67%. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 318,138 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $204.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,065 shares as of .

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,008 shares as of .

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 66.65%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $55.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,051 shares as of .

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 28.82%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,870 shares as of .

Sold Out: Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The sale prices were between $14.35 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services, Inc. keeps buying

