Aviance Capital Partners, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Apple Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Sherwin-Williams Co

Naples, FL, based Investment company Aviance Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Square Inc, sells Apple Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Sherwin-Williams Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aviance Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Aviance Capital Partners, LLC owns 234 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 329,884 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,033 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.22% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 30,807 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.43% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 27,769 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 30,238 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.80%

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $113.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $126.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,120 shares as of .

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,125 shares as of .

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $221.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.99 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 37,068 shares as of .

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $17.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,592 shares as of .

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3004.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 7,033 shares as of .

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 29.43%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $484.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 30,807 shares as of .

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $261.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 45,815 shares as of .

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 183.33%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $190.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of .

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 84.38%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $155.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of .

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 100.70%. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 200,900 shares as of .

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $99.66 and $105.55, with an estimated average price of $103.64.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.15 and $114.1, with an estimated average price of $111.6.