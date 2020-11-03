Grandfield & Dodd, Llc Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Hexcel Corp, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Sells eBay Inc, Innospec Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

New York, NY, based Investment company Grandfield & Dodd, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Hexcel Corp, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, IDEX Corp, NVIDIA Corp, sells eBay Inc, Innospec Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Credit Acceptance Corp, VANGUARD BD IDX FD during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandfield & Dodd, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Grandfield & Dodd, Llc owns 179 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grandfield+%26+dodd%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 335,477 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 261,829 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 178,341 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 141,367 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 273,320 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28. The stock is now traded at around $201.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,045 shares as of .

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.84 and $186.52, with an estimated average price of $173.01. The stock is now traded at around $178.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,162 shares as of .

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $123.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,987 shares as of .

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $39.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,140 shares as of .

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $503.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 446 shares as of .

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 246.95%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $55.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 135,111 shares as of .

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in Hexcel Corp by 730.44%. The purchase prices were between $32.57 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $40.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 119,043 shares as of .

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 33.79%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $400.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,465 shares as of .

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Innospec Inc. The sale prices were between $62.99 and $82.87, with an estimated average price of $74.33.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $297.31 and $524.41, with an estimated average price of $420.05.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86.