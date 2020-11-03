Wade Financial Advisory, Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Sells Workhorse Group Inc, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, PG&E Corp

Investment company Wade Financial Advisory, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Workhorse Group Inc, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 99,608 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 65,485 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% ISHARES INC (EEMV) - 142,879 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04% ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 62,707 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. New Position INVESCO EXCH TRDII (SPLV) - 117,557 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96%

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.86%. The holding were 62,707 shares as of .

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $66.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 51,767 shares as of .

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 30,640 shares as of .

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,040 shares as of .

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc initiated holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,910 shares as of .

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.93 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $19.09.

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $19.64 and $21.02, with an estimated average price of $20.34.

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.