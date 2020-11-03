  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ieq Capital, Llc Buys Slack Technologies Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Align Technology Inc, iRobot Corp

November 03, 2020 | About: WORK +0.96% QQQ +2.18% CRWD +1.16% ZM +0.48% PD +0.82% PTON -1.06% IEFA +2.48% FVRR +1.24% JNK +0.61% SMH +2.47% XBI +0.9% SHO +5.03%

Investment company Ieq Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Align Technology Inc, iRobot Corp, Zendesk Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ieq Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Ieq Capital, Llc owns 366 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IEQ CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ieq+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IEQ CAPITAL, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 510,890 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.19%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (OEF) - 905,351 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 458,036 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 338,691 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 838,114 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 115,799 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 27,585 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.66 and $105.55, with an estimated average price of $103.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,248 shares as of .

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.05 and $183.55, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $176.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI)

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $112.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,893 shares as of .

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Ieq Capital, Llc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $914.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,243 shares as of .

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 981.99%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 3,087,463 shares as of .

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $269.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 510,890 shares as of .

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 59.81%. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $124.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 280,658 shares as of .

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 173.06%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $453.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 23,844 shares as of .

Added: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 418.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 299,766 shares as of .

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Ieq Capital, Llc added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 791.77%. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $113.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,816 shares as of .

Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $70.24 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13.

Sold Out: iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR)

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VHT)

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Ieq Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39.



