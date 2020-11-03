Community Bank of Raymore Buys The Home Depot Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Merck Inc, Sells Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Brookfield Renewable Corp, VF Corp

Raymore, MO, based Investment company Community Bank of Raymore (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Merck Inc, sells Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Brookfield Renewable Corp, VF Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank of Raymore. As of 2020Q3, Community Bank of Raymore owns 54 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HD, IVV, MRK,
- Added Positions: KHC, ABBV, SO, BIV, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: VFC, MSFT, AAPL, BMY, DIS, EPR, JNJ, MDT, PEP,
- Sold Out: BEP, BEPC,
For the details of Community Bank of Raymore's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+bank+of+raymore/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Community Bank of Raymore
- CSX Corp (CSX) - 248,393 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio.
- Realty Income Corp (O) - 305,372 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio.
- AT&T Inc (T) - 567,599 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 502,930 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio.
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 76,195 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 757 shares as of .New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)
Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $331.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 600 shares as of .Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26.Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of Community Bank of Raymore. Also check out:
