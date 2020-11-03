WT Asset Management Ltd Buys Autohome Inc, Agora Inc, Baidu Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, Pinduoduo Inc, JD.com Inc

Investment company WT Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Autohome Inc, Agora Inc, Baidu Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, sells TAL Education Group, Pinduoduo Inc, JD.com Inc, Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WT Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, WT Asset Management Ltd owns 16 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ATHM, API, BIDU, AMZN, NTES, BABA, TME, IBM, NKLA,

ATHM, API, BIDU, AMZN, NTES, BABA, TME, IBM, NKLA, Added Positions: TSLA,

TSLA, Reduced Positions: TAL, PDD, AAPL, NIO, TSM, ZTO,

TAL, PDD, AAPL, NIO, TSM, ZTO, Sold Out: JD, NVDA, EL, BILI, SWKS, VIPS,

Autohome Inc (ATHM) - 249,800 shares, 17.94% of the total portfolio. New Position NIO Inc (NIO) - 1,070,693 shares, 17.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.88% Agora Inc (API) - 507,784 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 536,100 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.13% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 512,245 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. New Position

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Autohome Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.48 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $98.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.94%. The holding were 249,800 shares as of .

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.32 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $37.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.36%. The holding were 507,784 shares as of .

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89. The stock is now traded at around $134.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.67%. The holding were 512,245 shares as of .

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3004.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.54%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of .

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $84.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 4,717,450 shares as of .

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $310.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 45,300 shares as of .

WT Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 143.13%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $400.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.93%. The holding were 536,100 shares as of .

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56.