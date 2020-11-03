Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC Buys INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Amgen Inc, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Investment company Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Amgen Inc, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Adobe Inc, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PRF, ADBE, SQ, CRSP, LOW,

PRF, ADBE, SQ, CRSP, LOW, Added Positions: AMGN, SUSB, LMBS, DSI, BIV, JNJ, SCHP, JPM, TFC, SBUX,

AMGN, SUSB, LMBS, DSI, BIV, JNJ, SCHP, JPM, TFC, SBUX, Reduced Positions: TSLA, AAPL, ICLN, AMZN, FB, FNDA, NKE, XBI, FNDX, COST, ISRG, DE, GOOGL, IVV, PRFZ, PXF, BRK.B, V, GOOG, DIS, PYPL, BLK, SCHM, WFC,

TSLA, AAPL, ICLN, AMZN, FB, FNDA, NKE, XBI, FNDX, COST, ISRG, DE, GOOGL, IVV, PRFZ, PXF, BRK.B, V, GOOG, DIS, PYPL, BLK, SCHM, WFC, Sold Out: WORK, VMBS, CSCO, SPTS,

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDX) - 568,491 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 1,154,375 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDF) - 479,576 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 214,905 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.16% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDA) - 321,177 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39. The stock is now traded at around $114.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 74,773 shares as of .

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $155.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of .

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $88.47. The stock is now traded at around $86.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of .

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $444.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 480 shares as of .

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $160.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of .

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 65.27%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $220.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 22,495 shares as of .

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 365.80%. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 82,680 shares as of .

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 314.75%. The purchase prices were between $118.35 and $136.15, with an estimated average price of $125.88. The stock is now traded at around $126.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 13,861 shares as of .

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $92.59 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $92.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,705 shares as of .

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $138.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,618 shares as of .

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,384 shares as of .

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $30.69 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $30.71.