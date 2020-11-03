Everett Harris & Co Buys Comcast Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Carnival Corp, L Brands Inc

Investment company Everett Harris & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, The Home Depot Inc, Novartis AG, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Carnival Corp, L Brands Inc, VF Corp, Idacorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Everett Harris & Co . As of 2020Q3, Everett Harris & Co owns 244 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VGSH, NAC, CRNC, F, FBHS, NVCR, XLY, TTI,
- Added Positions: CMCSA, VHT, SBUX, VUG, HD, NVS, VZ, MA, MDT, BDX, VCSH, CHL, UL, BAX, PGR, IFF, UNP, SPG, V, KO, EPD, SPY, CVS, TGT, TXN, CSX, GLW, UTMD, RCI, VOO, CSCO, VIG, VEA, BA, T, ADBE, IBB, RTX, ITW, PFIE, PFE, NVDA, IBA, NFLX, MRK, IJH, IVV, LMT, KR, K, JPM, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, AAPL, BSV, GOOGL, IEMG, XOM, ZBH, OKE, PK, FDX, FB, ENB, SYY, USB, WBA, BIDU, LIN, VFC, FIZZ, NOC, NVR, KSU, OTIS, YUMC, PCAR, YUM, PSX, MINT, DGX, WY, WFC, RDS.A, RDS.B, SYK, VAR, TSLA, TMO, UPS, VTI, DISCK, LNT, AMGN, ATO, BLK, BIP, BIPC, BF.A, CCL, CARR, CNP, CB, CLX, CSWI, DHR, LMNR, D, EWBC, EMR, GE, PAC, HON, HST, IBM, IXN, MMM, KMB, LB, LH, EL,
- Sold Out: IDA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,199,550 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,451 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,718,440 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 913,071 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 3,204,225 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,290 shares as of .New Purchase: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)
Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $84.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY)
Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $143.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of .New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $61.6, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $55.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,625 shares as of .New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of .Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 245.14%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 451,910 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG)
Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 99.17%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $221.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 54,395 shares as of .Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 86,723 shares as of .Added: Novartis AG (NVS)
Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Novartis AG by 243.63%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 82,544 shares as of .Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 41.04%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 212,940 shares as of .Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 178,791 shares as of .Sold Out: Idacorp Inc (IDA)
Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $79.51 and $94.78, with an estimated average price of $88.12.
