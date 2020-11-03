Everett Harris & Co Buys Comcast Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Carnival Corp, L Brands Inc

Investment company Everett Harris & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, The Home Depot Inc, Novartis AG, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Carnival Corp, L Brands Inc, VF Corp, Idacorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Everett Harris & Co . As of 2020Q3, Everett Harris & Co owns 244 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,199,550 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,451 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,718,440 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 913,071 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 3,204,225 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,290 shares as of .

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of .

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $84.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,850 shares as of .

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $143.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,485 shares as of .

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $61.6, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $55.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,625 shares as of .

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of .

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 245.14%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 451,910 shares as of .

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 99.17%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $221.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 54,395 shares as of .

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 86,723 shares as of .

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Novartis AG by 243.63%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 82,544 shares as of .

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 41.04%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 212,940 shares as of .

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 178,791 shares as of .

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $79.51 and $94.78, with an estimated average price of $88.12.