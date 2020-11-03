Peterson Wealth Management Buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Peterson Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Waste Management Inc, INVESCO EXCH TRDII during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peterson Wealth Management. As of 2020Q3, Peterson Wealth Management owns 40 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TOTL, BIL, EIG, XSW, NFLX, FMB, NLOK,

TOTL, BIL, EIG, XSW, NFLX, FMB, NLOK, Added Positions: FTSM, QQQ, SPY, XLY, SDY, SPIB, WMT, HD, VIG, XBI, XLC, FDN, ABT, MA, AAPL, TFI,

FTSM, QQQ, SPY, XLY, SDY, SPIB, WMT, HD, VIG, XBI, XLC, FDN, ABT, MA, AAPL, TFI, Reduced Positions: FLRN, AMZN, WM, MSFT, XLK, VTI, SPLV, XLP, VZ, VYM, PEP, XLV, COST, DLR, PG, AMT, TGT,

FLRN, AMZN, WM, MSFT, XLK, VTI, SPLV, XLP, VZ, VYM, PEP, XLV, COST, DLR, PG, AMT, TGT, Sold Out: V, SPHD, D, BMY,

For the details of PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peterson+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,387 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.35% SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL) - 167,671 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. New Position SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 22,105 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.74% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 117,813 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.75% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 57,108 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39%

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.78%. The holding were 167,671 shares as of .

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 8,035 shares as of .

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in Employers Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.89 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $31.64. The stock is now traded at around $32.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 20,201 shares as of .

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $108.86 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $117.22. The stock is now traded at around $118.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,715 shares as of .

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $484.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 798 shares as of .

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,194 shares as of .

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.75%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 117,813 shares as of .

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $269.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 33,387 shares as of .

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $330.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 22,105 shares as of .

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 190.04%. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $143.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 12,498 shares as of .

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $95.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 45,651 shares as of .

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,686 shares as of .

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $31.77 and $35.05, with an estimated average price of $33.74.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17.