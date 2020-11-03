Unionbancal Corp Buys Facebook Inc, Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Crown Castle International Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Essential Utilities Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Unionbancal Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Walmart Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, sells Crown Castle International Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Essential Utilities Inc, Sempra Energy, South Jersey Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unionbancal Corp. As of 2020Q3, Unionbancal Corp owns 631 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,516,751 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 809,005 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 2,258,705 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 2,412,813 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 271,959 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.07 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 80,309 shares as of .

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 82,455 shares as of .

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in Assurant Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.75 and $124, with an estimated average price of $113.84. The stock is now traded at around $124.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,449 shares as of .

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 120,410 shares as of .

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $47.71, with an estimated average price of $45.84. The stock is now traded at around $48.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,080 shares as of .

Unionbancal Corp initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.63 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $49.69. The stock is now traded at around $52.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,784 shares as of .

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 158.06%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $261.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 326,409 shares as of .

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 114.89%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 188,055 shares as of .

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 9758.16%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $49.98, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $50.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 130,522 shares as of .

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 17851.18%. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $149.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,798 shares as of .

Unionbancal Corp added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 94.08%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $234.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,431 shares as of .

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $1445 and $1557.39, with an estimated average price of $1483.93.

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $46.1 and $57.35, with an estimated average price of $51.98.

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $25.32.

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $97.56 and $125.07, with an estimated average price of $114.74.

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $86.85 and $103.48, with an estimated average price of $97.5.

Unionbancal Corp sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37.