Zeal Asset Management Ltd Buys Bilibili Inc, Hutchison China Meditech, TAL Education Group, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

Investment company Zeal Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Bilibili Inc, Hutchison China Meditech, TAL Education Group, GSX Techedu Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zeal Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Zeal Asset Management Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $394 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with HCM. Click here to check it out.
- HCM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of HCM
- Peter Lynch Chart of HCM
For the details of Zeal Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zeal+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Zeal Asset Management Ltd
- Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 1,652,820 shares, 33.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51%
- Hutchison China Meditech Ltd (HCM) - 2,692,611 shares, 21.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.96%
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 1,600,387 shares, 17.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 803,758 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.47%
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 307,903 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.71%
Zeal Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $44.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.17%. The holding were 1,600,387 shares as of .New Purchase: GSX Techedu Inc (GSX)
Zeal Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55. The stock is now traded at around $65.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,006 shares as of .Added: Hutchison China Meditech Ltd (HCM)
Zeal Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd by 80.96%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.82%. The holding were 2,692,611 shares as of .Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Zeal Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 31.47%. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $66.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 803,758 shares as of .Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Zeal Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of Zeal Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Zeal Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Zeal Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Zeal Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Zeal Asset Management Ltd keeps buying