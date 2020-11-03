Zeal Asset Management Ltd Buys Bilibili Inc, Hutchison China Meditech, TAL Education Group, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

Investment company Zeal Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Bilibili Inc, Hutchison China Meditech, TAL Education Group, GSX Techedu Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zeal Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Zeal Asset Management Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $394 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BILI, GSX,

BILI, GSX, Added Positions: HCM, TAL,

HCM, TAL, Reduced Positions: EDU, ZLAB,

EDU, ZLAB, Sold Out: BABA,

For the details of Zeal Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zeal+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 1,652,820 shares, 33.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51% Hutchison China Meditech Ltd (HCM) - 2,692,611 shares, 21.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.96% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 1,600,387 shares, 17.17% of the total portfolio. New Position TAL Education Group (TAL) - 803,758 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.47% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 307,903 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.71%

Zeal Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $44.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.17%. The holding were 1,600,387 shares as of .

Zeal Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55. The stock is now traded at around $65.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,006 shares as of .

Zeal Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd by 80.96%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.82%. The holding were 2,692,611 shares as of .

Zeal Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 31.47%. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $66.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 803,758 shares as of .

Zeal Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.