Atlantic Trust Group, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, TC Energy Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Atlanta, 2Q, based Investment company Atlantic Trust Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Mastercard Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, TC Energy Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Plains GP Holdings LP, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlantic Trust Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Atlantic Trust Group, LLC owns 857 stocks with a total value of $32.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 571,017 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,924,225 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,771,292 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.92% Visa Inc (V) - 3,024,953 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.92% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 2,670,872 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.68%

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $709.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 210,746 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $675.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 181,353 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.55 and $282.85, with an estimated average price of $259.79. The stock is now traded at around $315.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 349,133 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $270.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 343,476 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $738.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 97,550 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $63.55, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $65.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,160,979 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 49.65%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3004.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 571,017 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $202.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 7,924,225 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 38.92%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $108.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 13,771,292 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 359.94%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $289.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,027,019 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 137.42%. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $380.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 915,019 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 129.61%. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,974,617 shares as of .

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $21.95.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in Concho Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $43.35 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.91.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The sale prices were between $17.51 and $30.41, with an estimated average price of $23.58.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $55.21.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1.