Renasant Corp (RNST) EVP and CFO James C. Iv Mabry Bought $811,440 of Shares

November 03, 2020 | About: RNST +1.78%

EVP and CFO of Renasant Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James C. Iv Mabry (insider trades) bought 28,000 shares of RNST on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $28.98 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $811,440.

Renasant Corp is a part of the financial services sector. Its business involves the provision of community banking services, which includes checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans and interim construction loans. Renasant Corp has a market cap of $1.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.70 with a P/E ratio of 18.57 and P/S ratio of 2.64. The dividend yield of Renasant Corp stocks is 2.96%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Renasant Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of RNST stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $28.98. The price of the stock has increased by 2.48% since.

