Abcam plc: Consultation on 2020 LTIP Awards

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcam plc (AIM: ABC) ( ABCM), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, announces that, following consultation with shareholders on the Group’s overall LTIP structure and performance framework, including proposed changes for this year’s awards, it has determined to retain the existing LTIP metrics and targets contained in Abcam’s current Remuneration Policy, as approved by shareholders in 2018.

Furthermore, Abcam intends to continue consulting with shareholders in the coming months in relation to its proposals for a new Remuneration Policy which will then be put forward to shareholders for approval.

