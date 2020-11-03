  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
FLIR Systems Announces Participation at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

November 03, 2020 | About: NAS:FLIR +2.26%


FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR),a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of intelligent sensing technologies, today announced that it will participate at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference. Jim Cannon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carol Lowe, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time.



A simultaneous webcast of the presentation may be accessed online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at [url="]www.FLIR.com%2Finvestor[/url]. FLIR recommends registering at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure timely access. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation at this same internet address.



About FLIR Systems, Inc.



Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications. FLIR Systems’ vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense,” creating technologies to help professionals make more informed decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit [url="]www.flir.com[/url] and follow [url="]%40flir[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005154/en/


