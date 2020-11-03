  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Graco Launches Hydraulic Bolt Torquing Pump

November 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:GGG +0.78%


Graco Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, is proud to introduce the new RenegadeTM Torque Series hydraulic pump. This pioneering hydraulic pack includes technology that delivers unmatched power, speed and reliability to complete jobs faster and raise productivity expectations on bolt torquing applications.



While typical hydraulic bolt torquing pumps are repurposed pumps meant for lifting and jacking, the new Renegadehydraulic pump is designed and built specifically for the rigorous demands of bolt torquing applications. On applications where every second counts, the Renegade hydraulic pump uses larger, double-acting pumps. These pumps provide 15 times more oil displacement per stroke than typical bolting packs, completing jobs significantly faster. The pumps also use the largest filtration system in the industry to stand up to the harshest jobsite conditions.



All-day operation of the Renegade hydraulic pump is made easier with its smartly-designed pendant that can be operated with either a thumb press or trigger-pull option. The pendant is also cordless and can be used at distances up to 100 feet for user-friendly operation.



“The Renegade hydraulic pump looks different, runs different and even sounds different than any other pack on the market today – because it is different,” said Jon Knutson, Vice President, Worldwide Contractor Equipment Division Marketing at Graco. “We are excited for hydraulic pack users to experience the vast number of benefits these differences can deliver for them on their jobs.”



To learn more about the RenegadeTorque Series hydraulic pump, visit [url="]www.graco.com%2Frenegade[/url].



ABOUT GRACO



Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at [url="]www.graco.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005570/en/


