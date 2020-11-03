ODT, NNOX & GOCO Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadlines

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. ( ODT)

Class Period: December 7, 2017 - August 21, 2020

Deadline: November 16, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/odt

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) tesetaxel was not as safe or well-tolerated as the Company had led investors to believe; (2) consequently, tesetaxel's commercial viability as a cancer treatment was overstated; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Class Period: August 21, 2020 - September 15, 2020

Deadline: November 16, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/nnox

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nano-X’s commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X’s statements regarding its "novel" Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors’ machines; (3) Nano-X’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

GoHealth, Inc. ( GOCO)

Class Period: GoHealth securities Class A common stock issued in connection with its July 2020 initial public stock offering (the "IPO")

Deadline: November 20, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/goco

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) since the first half of 2020, the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn; (2) the Company was exposed to a higher risk of customer churn due to its unique business model and limited carrier base; (3) the Company suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company’s concentrated carrier business model, and its efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (4) the Company had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (5) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO.

