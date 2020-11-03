  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Synovus to Present at the BofA Securities Future of Financials 2020 Conference

November 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:SNV +1.25%


Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling and President and COO Kevin Blair will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Future of Financials 2020 Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast will be available at: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Fbofa%2Ffinancials2020%2Fid67205270825.cfm[/url].



The webcast and replay will also be available at Synovus’ Investor Relations website: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.synovus.com%2FEvent[/url].



Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $53 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 288 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's “Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus is on the web at [url="]synovus.com[/url], and on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], and [url="]Instagram[/url].

