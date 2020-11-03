  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

November 03, 2020 | About: NCLH +2.94%

MIAMI, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (:NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”) announced today it will report third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020 with a conference call to discuss results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.nclhltdinvestor.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 30 days following the call.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce nine additional ships through 2027.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts
Andrea DeMarco
(305) 468-2339
[email protected]
Jessica John
(786) 913-2902
