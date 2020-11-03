  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

Balchem Corporation to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 on November 17, 2020

November 03, 2020 | About: BCPC +0.89%

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation ( BCPC) Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and President Ted Harris and Chief Financial Officer Martin Bengtsson will present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Balchem’s presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. (EST).

Presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference at www.balchem.com/investor-relations/

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

Contact: Mary Ann Brush, Executive Assistant to CEO
Telephone: 845-326-5600
E-mail: [email protected]
