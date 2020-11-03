Allena Pharmaceuticals to Participate Virtually in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in November:



29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 10

Presentation Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 6th Annual Israel Conference

Date: Thursday, November 12

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17- Thursday, November 19

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Live audio webcasts of the Credit Suisse and H.C. Wainwright presentations will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.allenapharma.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Allena website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders. Allena is also developing ALLN-346, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of hyperuricemia in the setting of gout and advanced chronic kidney disease.

