Media Alert: ORBCOMM and Inmarsat Release Video Interview with Marc Eisenberg, CEO of ORBCOMM, and Rupert Pearce, CEO of Inmarsat

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. ( ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, today have released a video recording of an interview with Marc Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM, and Rupert Pearce, Chief Executive Officer of Inmarsat, to expand upon their enhanced partnership, which was announced in a press release on October 27, 2020. The interview is hosted by satellite industry expert Tim Farrar, President of TMF Associates.



The next phase of ORBCOMM and Inmarsat’s partnership extends their agreement to provide L-band satellite service through 2035 at a minimum. ORBCOMM and Inmarsat will also collaborate on a next-generation, global IoT service called OGx to offer the best-in-class combination of high bandwidth data packets with low-cost terminals, which is expected to be available in 2022. In addition, Inmarsat will distribute ORBCOMM’s portfolio of OGx telematics devices globally through its extensive commercial and government sales channels as well as ORBCOMM’s end-to-end IoT solutions for end user customers in multiple vertical markets.

By extending this long-term, successful partnership, ORBCOMM and Inmarsat can leverage their synergies to continue to deliver the industry’s best satellite offering with the broadest geographic coverage, the most regulatory authorizations and the best value to an even broader customer base around the world.

https://blog.orbcomm.com/next-generation-global-iot-service-video-interview-with-orbcomm-inmarsat-ceos/

https://www.inmarsat.com/press-release/orbcomm-and-inmarsat-to-provide-next-generation-global-iot-service/

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM ( ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe. For further information, visit www.inmarsat.com follow us on LinkedIn or on Twitter @InmarsatGlobal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

