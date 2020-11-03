  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
TE Connectivity announces fiscal 2021 first quarter dividend record and payment dates

November 03, 2020

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Nov. 3, 2020

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today announced that the $0.48 per share quarterly dividend for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 will be payable on December 4, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2020. The dividend was approved by shareholders at the company's annual general meeting held on March 11, 2020.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

