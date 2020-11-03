Remark AI Chosen by Morton Comprehensive Health Services to Provide Temperature Monitoring Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that Morton Comprehensive Health Services in Tulsa, Oklahoma chose Remark AI's biosafety platform for monitoring temperatures of their patients and staff at all seven of their facilities. The order includes both Remark AI's Thermal Kit and rPads, which will be used to monitor patients and staff without taking an extra staff member off the floor to do manual temperature checks.

Remark AI biosafety continues to be chosen by medical centers and clinics around the country as a first line of safety

"The Remark AI biosafety platform continues to be chosen by medical centers, hospitals, and clinics around the country as a first line of safety for both patients and employees," noted Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "Our biosafety platform alleviates the need for keeping a valuable staff member off the floor and provides a discreet and seamless experience for temperature checks, PPE compliance, tracking temperature data, and protecting both staff and patients."

The rPad represents an ideal solution for locations requiring robust access control. In addition to providing touchless employee check-in using Remark AI's proprietary and highly-accurate facial biometric algorithm, the rPad also uses Remark AI's sophisticated software in conjunction with precision-crafted infrared thermal imaging sensors to accurately determine each employee's body temperature, even if the person is wearing a mask. The rPad will alert the individual, as well as administrative personnel and the security team, when an abnormal temperature is detected. The unit can also be customized to provide additional functionalities including the ability to determine whether individuals are wearing personal protective equipment appropriate for the circumstances and the ability to manage attendance, among other functionalities.

The rPad offers the following key features:

Accurate Thermal Technology: Remark AI's proprietary software that powers the rPad integrates with precise medical-grade infrared thermal imaging sensors to provide a body temperature reading accurate to within ± 0.5 ºF.

Contactless Access Control: The fast and reliable facial biometric algorithm, which includes anti-spoofing technology, provides for contactless access control and can be programmed to open doors or gates.

PPE Detection: Remark AI's software can also be customized to recognize whether individuals are wearing personal protective equipment appropriate for the circumstances and to notify the employer of policy violations.

Attendance Management: Remark AI's software also can allow for personnel management, including employee attendance recordkeeping.

Remark AI's Thermal Kit can be mounted on walls, tripods or ceilings to scan wide areas, and it can be set up to operate alone or as a part of a centralized control system that Remark AI will customize to the specific needs of the customer. Using Remark AI's sophisticated algorithms which integrate with the bi-spectral thermal camera, the Thermal Kit can scan more than 120 people per minute in the camera's field of view and identify and track any individual with a body temperature that exceeds a threshold specified by the client and alert a monitored central system. The software running the Thermal Kit has options allowing the customer to change the view mode, minimize snapshot records, enable audible alerts, direct SMS messages, send e-mail notifications and much more.

In addition to body temperature measurement that is effective even if a person is wearing a mask, Remark AI's Thermal Kit offers the following key features:

Accurate Face Detection: Remark AI's proprietary software uses a state-of-the-art facial detection algorithm that assesses multiple data points on the face to provide a highly accurate body temperature measurement.

PPE Detection: Remark AI's software can also be customized to recognize whether individuals are wearing personal protective equipment appropriate for the circumstances and to notify the employer of policy violations.

People Counting and Monitoring of Social Distancing: The software also keeps customers and staff safe by accurately counting people entering a building or facility, monitoring social distancing parameters specified by the client and notifying the appropriate client personnel of any violations of safety policies.

Additional information regarding Remark's biosafety platform and other innovative solutions can be found at www.remarkthermal.com.

About Morton Comprehensive Health Services

Morton Comprehensive Health Services began over 90 years ago. In 1921, the American Red Cross opened the Maurice Willows Hospital in Tulsa north to provide assistance to victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot. Willows was then director of the Tulsa Red Cross. The Morton primary care health system is a nonprofit corporation with 501(c)(3) IRS status and is governed by a multicultural board of directors comprised of community representatives and patients. As a FQHC, Morton provides medical services to northeastern Oklahoma and is able to offer its services on the ability of the patient to pay as defined by federal poverty guidelines. It is recognized as a Federally Qualified Health Center, Joint Commission accredited and a United Way Agency.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and e-commerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

