Ambow Education Enters Strategic Partnership with Cisco for International Career Education, Training and Certification

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, has entered a strategic partnership with Cisco, the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet, to cooperatively launch international career education, training and certification services, all online.

With this partnership, Ambow and Cisco will provide high-quality online courses as well as authoritative certification of IT and the Internet, for college students and industry professionals around the world. Through methods such as academic credit exchange, the partnership will establish a comprehensive and seamless way for trainees to further study, receive job placement support and obtain international development opportunities. Finally, the two companies will cooperate on designing vocational education curriculums, building "smart classrooms" and strengthening innovation and entrepreneurship.

Cisco's online training and certification courses will officially launch on the Huanyujun Education Hub ("Huanyujun"), Ambow's one-stop learning and growth platform. Cisco is the second global enterprise to team up with Huanyujun following Ambow's strategic partnership with Amazon in 2018 and the recent expansion of that partnership in late September of this year. Meanwhile, Ambow will allow its huge student user group to have access to the Cisco Networking Academy. In addition, Ambow will work with Global Career Quality Assurance ("GCQA") to establish a mechanism for mutual recognition of international career education and certified credits based on users' cross-border academic credits bank. This will gradually help the Company's vocational and personnel training to be recognized internationally as it integrates with global industry practices.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "Ambow is no stranger to working with world-famous enterprises to continuously expand and integrate online education resources. The partnership programs, designed to improve activities for educational institutions and end users, involve cloud training, well-known certifications and job placement, which leverage Ambow's own patent technology, online and offline systems, and other high-quality global resources."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

About Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

